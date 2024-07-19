ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $36,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ICF International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.51. 97,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.