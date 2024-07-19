IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.71

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.40. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 5,822 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $642.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

