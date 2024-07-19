Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 241,027 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 173,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 20.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

