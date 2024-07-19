Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCR stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

