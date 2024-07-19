Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunocore
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore
Immunocore Stock Down 0.3 %
IMCR stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immunocore
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.