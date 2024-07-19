Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Up 4.1%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 311,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 194,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Indivior during the first quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

