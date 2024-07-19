Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,890,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,637,000 after buying an additional 1,065,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,165,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,380,000 after acquiring an additional 886,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. 464,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,299. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

