InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 3.9%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 6,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 34,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
