InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 3.9%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 6,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 34,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

InnovAge Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

