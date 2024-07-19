Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $117.81 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.