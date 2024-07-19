Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 333.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

