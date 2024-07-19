Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99).

Burberry Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 752 ($9.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 977.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,243.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.37) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

Get Our Latest Report on Burberry Group

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.