Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,669,296.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inari Medical Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $54.76 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
