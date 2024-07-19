Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of KEL traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,638. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.93.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.