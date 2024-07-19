Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,773 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $549,570.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $560,210.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $90.34 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Palomar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 339,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,010 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3,117.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

