Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total value of C$83,393.94.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.69. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$37.39 and a 52 week high of C$48.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

