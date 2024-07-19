Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

