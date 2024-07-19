Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $1,939,893.51 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.9 %

VITL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.98. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $210,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.