Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $12,841,920.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Stock Performance
Workday stock opened at $230.58 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.