Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $12,841,920.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $230.58 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

