Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $137.82

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.82, but opened at $141.48. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $139.76, with a volume of 3,530 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.96.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

