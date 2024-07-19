Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.97. 106,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

