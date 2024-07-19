Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

IIIN stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

