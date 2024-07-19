Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.13

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.13 and last traded at $123.76, with a volume of 185378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.