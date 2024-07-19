Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.73 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $98.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00015167 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00042143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,211,188 coins and its circulating supply is 467,021,864 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

