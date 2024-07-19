Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,029 shares of company stock worth $1,111,716 over the last 90 days. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

