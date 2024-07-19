Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.22. 1,653,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,929,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,716 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

