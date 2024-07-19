Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 485,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 194,168 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
