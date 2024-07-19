Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 485,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 194,168 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

