Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

