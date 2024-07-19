Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.57

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $115.46, with a volume of 33255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $774.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.