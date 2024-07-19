Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.13

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 87999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
