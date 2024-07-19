IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 317,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.0 %

IRIX stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

