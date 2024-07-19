iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Increased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,896 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,640,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

