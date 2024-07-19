iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Up 3.6%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.51. 16,359,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,432,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

