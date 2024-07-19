iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 553,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 292,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $59.72. 1,047,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,647. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.