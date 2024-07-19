iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,464 shares. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

