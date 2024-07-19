iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.76. Approximately 10,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The firm has a market cap of $221.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

