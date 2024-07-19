iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,718,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217,520 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $25.51.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

