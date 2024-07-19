iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.85

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 175689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after buying an additional 979,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,057,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 547,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,662,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

