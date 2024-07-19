iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 192,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $124.88. 1,193,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

