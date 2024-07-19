iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Decreased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,397 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,327. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

