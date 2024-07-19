iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.91

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 1463856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.