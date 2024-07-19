J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Persio V. Lisboa Purchases 600 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 921,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,568. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.