J-Long Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:JL) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 22nd

J-Long Group’s (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 22nd. J-Long Group had issued 1,400,000 shares in its IPO on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
J-Long Group Price Performance
Shares of JL opened at $0.49 on Friday. J-Long Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Institutional Trading of J-Long Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of J-Long Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
J-Long Group Company Profile
J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.
