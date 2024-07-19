Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $111.11. 287,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,701. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.