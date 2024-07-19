Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $188.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,884,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

