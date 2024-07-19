JBR Co Financial Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.2% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.49. 48,514,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,260,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.99 and its 200 day moving average is $444.52. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

