JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 162,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

