JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 225 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,745,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after buying an additional 793,468 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 2,701,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

