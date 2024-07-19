JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 6.1%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

JD Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

