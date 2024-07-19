JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,073.8% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,257. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

