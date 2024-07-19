JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,278,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

