Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,353.83 or 0.99979784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011842 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00070892 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00165986 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.